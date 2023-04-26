FCT, Abuja - Justice Iyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed the suit filed by Senator Aisha 'Binan' Dahiru, the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) over the just-concluded Adamawa gubernatorial polls.

As reported by The Nation, the suit was filed against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) seeking a review of the election results announced by the electoral, which declared Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party winner of the election.

Gov Fintiri won the supplementary election with 9,337 votes defeating his closest rival, Aisha Dahiru of the APC who came second in the poll with 6,513 votes. Photo: Ahmadu Fintiri, Aisha Dahiru

After its review, the suit also urged INEC to reverse its initial declaration and declare Binani the rightful winner of the highly controversial governorship polls.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, April 26, the legal counsel to Binani asked the court to discontinue the case and strike it out, The Cable reported.

Justice Ekwo, on the other hand, resorted to dismissing the case rather than striking it out as earlier requested by the legal counsel of the APC flagbearer.

