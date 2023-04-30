Suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Adamawa state, Hudu Yunusa Ari, has thrown light on what led to his declaring the APC candidate, Aishatu Dahiru Binani winner

According to Ari, a lawyer, he announced the results of 69 polling units in the April 15 supplementary election due to security pressure

The suspended REC stated this in a letter to the IGP explaining his part in the controversial April 16 announcement of Binani as the winner ahead of Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of the PDP

The suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Adamawa state, Hudu Yunusa Ari, a lawyer, has explained what really led to his urgent declaration of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Aishatu Dahiru Binani as the winner of the governorship election in the state.

Ari noted that he announced the results of the 69 polling units in the Saturday, April 15 supplementary election due to security pressure, Daily Trust report noted.

Adamawa REC writes IGP Usman Baba. Photo credit: The Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Suspended REC writes IGP Baba, tells him what went down during Adanawa election

Ari made this disclosure through a letter he wrote to the Inspector General of Police explaining his part in the controversial matter, which put the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Aishatu Ahmed (Binani) as winner against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate and governor of the state, Ahmadu Fintiri, The Nation report further confirmed.

In the letter, which was copied to the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the director-general of the Department of State Services (DSS), Ari stated he acted within the ambit of the law to avert the danger of the delay in announcing the results, especially because he realised that the results brought by the presiding officers from the 69 polling units, which he did not sign, differed from those uploaded on the INEC Result Viewing (IReV) portal.

