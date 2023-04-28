There are calls for the police to declare Hudu Yunusa Ari, the suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of Adamawa State, wanted

On Friday, April 28, public affairs commentator and chairman partner for electoral reforms, Ezenwa Nwagwu, made this call

He stated that the actions of the suspended INEC REC show that he is guilty of the allegations against him

FCT, Abuja - The chairman Partners for Electoral Reform, Ezenwa Nwagwu, has called for the inspector-general of police, IGP Usman Baba Alkali, to declare Hudu Yunusa Ari, the suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of Adamawa State wanted.

This appeal was contained in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Friday, April 28.

Ezenwa said the body language of the suspended INEC REC was a clear indication that he is guilty of the allegations against him.

Source: Twitter

As contained in the statement, Nwagwu disclosed that the embattle Ari, who is on the run, had written to the Nigerian Police Force despite being summoned for interrogation and other investigations.

He said:

"The suspended and now fugitive Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of Adamawa State, Hudu Yunusa Ari, has written to the Police from his hideout. He has been summoned to the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja since Monday 17th April 2023.

"Ten days and counting, he failed to show up. Meanwhile, the Police is said to have commenced an investigation into the travesty of his announcement of illegal result for the Adamawa Governorship election."

"Ari's body language suspicious", says Nwagwu

Nwagwu noted that the actions of the suspended REC indicate that he is guilty of all the allegations against him.

He said:

"He is doing himself a disservice by going into hiding. Implied by his action is an admission of guilt which is apparent from his sudden disappearance. He should be courageous to answer the IGP’s invitation and make an official statement rather than resort to letter writing."

Ari's whereabouts is still unknown following his controversial declaration of Aisha Binani of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the governorship election in Adamawa state while collation was still ongoing.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) quickly issued a statement distancing itself from Ari's declaration and immediately ordered that collation continues at the INEC headquarters in Abuja.

