Chris Ngige, the minister of Labour and Employment, has claimed that he did not receive more than N942,000 as salary after all taxation has been deducted as a minister.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

According to The Punch on its Twitter page, the minister disclosed this during an interview on Channels Television on Monday, May 1.

Ngige says he did not collect more than N942,000 as salary Photo Credit: Chris Ngige

Source: Twitter

During the interview, the minister also claimed that he did not take any allowances except duty allowances when he had to travel for work.

Latest about Chris Ngige, NLC, Minister's Salaries

The minister said:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"My salary is N942,000 a month. My salary with my PA, gross total after tax, my feeding, my transport, the transport of one PA, the salary of my gardener, my cook, they are all consolidated, and after heavy taxation, they pay me N942,000.

“Every minister you see, that is what it is. Special advisers earn around that amount too.

"The allowances are not anything. We don’t have any allowances except if you travel. You can get duty tour allowance like every other public officer."

Source: Legit.ng