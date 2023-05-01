Two months after the 2023 presidential election, PDP's Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party's Peter Obi are still insisting they won the polls.

Lai Mohammed recently made a comment, where he asked the opposition parties to quit crying and accept they lost the election

In reaction, the PDP said it was an attempt by the APC to bully and blackmail the presidential election tribunal

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has insisted that its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, clearly won the February 25, 2023 presidential election.

In a statement on Sunday, April 30, by its national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the party tackled Lai Mohammed, the minister of information, over his recent comments.

Atiku Abubakar exercised his right to vote during the elections. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

Mohammed had asked opposition parties to stop "crying" over the outcome of the presidential election and accept defeat.

The PDP noted that President Muhammadu Buhari had made a similar comment. It also accused the minister of treading on the path of deceit and falsehood. It added that his comment was an attempt by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to bully and blackmail the presidential election tribunal, The Cable reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The party added that Nigerians are aware Atiku and not the APC candidate, Bola Tinubu, won the election, according to the authentic results obtained from the polling units, Nigerian Tribune reported.

It added that the Buhari-led APC administration "is notorious for lying, deceit and falsehood.”

“It is indeed appalling that Lai Mohammed could attempt to defend the outcome of a fraudulently conducted election which has been adjudged as the worst in the history of elections in Nigeria and which has attracted nationwide and international outrage against the Buhari administration."

Labour Party tackles Lai Mohammed

The Labour Party released a statement criticising the minister of information and culture, for his recent comments referring to the opposition as "sore losers".

The party said the All Progressives Congress-led administration “murdered sleep” by allegedly rigging the 2023 general elections.

According to LP, only the blind would accept the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.

The opposition also added that the minister was known for "constantly prescribing doses of expired and ineffectual propaganda to Nigerians".

Source: Legit.ng