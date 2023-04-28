FCT, Abuja - Nigeria's president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu hosted Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State at his Defence House in Abuja.

It was gathered that the duo paid Tinubu a courtesy visit in his lodge on Friday, April 28.

Bola Tinubu hosted Governor Nyesom Wike and Governor Seyi Makinde at the Defence House in Abuja on Friday, April 28. Photo: @DOlusegun, @kc_journalist

Source: Twitter

The two governors were among the aggrieved G-5 governors of the PDP who refused to work for former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, PDP Presidential candidate in the February 25 election won by Tinubu.

They had insisted on the resignation of PDP National Chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, in the buildup to the general elections.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

A source in the Tinubu’s camp confirmed to Daily Trust on Friday, April 28 night that the two governors met with Tinubu in Abuja, but insisted the meeting had no political undertone.

He said:

“Governor Seyi Makinde President-elect, Asíwájú Bola Tinubu and Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike met in Abuja today.

“They said they came to pay homage to the President-elect; that elections are over and time to face governance is now, and they will support and cooperate with Tinubu to succeed and turn the fortunes of the country around.”

When our correspondent asked for more details, he said, “Their visit has no party colouration; it is a goodwill visit.”

Source: Legit.ng