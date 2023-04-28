Former minister, Obiageli Ezekwesili, has sent a message to Nigerians while noting no government is capable of providing solutions to all problems within a nation

Ezekwesili made this assertion while expressing her concern over the failure in governance in Nigeria, saying it is responsible for the numerous problems and situations the country is faced with at the moment

The minister further noted that the needs of the country are humongous and that even the best government acting alone would not be able to solve all of them

A former minister of education, Obiageli Ezekwesili, has revealed that governance failure is behind Nigeria’s woes in the education and healthcare sector.

Ezekwesili made this assertion as she noted that no single government is capable of solving all the problems of the country alone.

Ezekwesili tasks citizens

The ex-minister she urged citizens to be part of the process of solving problems in society, The Punch reported.

She spoke when her team at the Human Capital Africa, an accountability initiative, paid a visit to Not Forgotten Initiative School, a non-profit school set up to provide free access to education, in Abuja.

The HCA donated N2m and adopted the school for intervention programmes as part of activities to mark Ezekwesili’s 60th birthday.

Ezekwesili lamented that the classic failure in governance suggests that citizens must also play their own role in developing society, Vanguard report added.

