A former Nigerian minister, Obiageli Ezekwesili, has been appointed as an ambassador of the Ukrainian government’s ‘Grain from Ukraine’ programme by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

The appointment came amid the harsh effects of the global food crisis, PM News reports.

The programme is an initiative of the Ukrainian government to assist countries suffering from acute food shortages following the war with Russia.

Other two ambassadors appointed for the same initiative of the former president of Malawi, Dr Joyce Banda; and Regional Director for Central and West Africa Programmes at the National Democratic Institute, United States of America, Dr Christopher Fomunyoh.

Banda is a committee member of the African Women Leaders Network, board member of Tana Forum for Peace and Security in Africa, as well as Club de Madrid, the global organisation of former heads of state and government.

Speaking on the programme, Head, Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, in a recent webinar, disclosed that Ezekwesili and her colleagues were joining international experts and leaders to support the initiative.

Yermak noted that since the launch of the initiative in November 2022, more than 30 donor countries have signed up.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He said:

“We see the prospect of expanding the project. To do this, we need reliable partners with knowledge and extensive connections."

On Saturday, January 28, reacting to her new appointment, Ezekwesili wrote on Facebook:

"I am delighted to accept the invitation of President @ZelenskyyUa to be one of 3 African leading experts recently named as Ambassadors of the “Grain from Ukraine” initiative.

"Glad to be joining @DrJoyceBanda and @ChrisFomunyoh on this important program to stem food insecurity.

Source: Legit.ng