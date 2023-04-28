The deputy national vice chairman of the APC (Northwest), Salihu Lukman, has dragged the national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, to the federal high court in Abuja

Lukman, in suit number FHC/ABJICS/ 573, accused Adamu of abusing the constitution of the APC over his failure to constitute the NEC meeting of the APC for over a year

The aggrieved APC leader joined Adamu, the APC national secretary, Iyiola Omisore and INEC as the 1st, 2nd and 3rd respondents in the suit

FCT, Abuja - There is fresh tension in the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the crisis rocking the ruling party gets tensed with its national vice chairman (North-West), Salihu Lukman, charged Abdullahi Adamu, the national chairman, to court.

According to Daily Trust, Lukman, in suit number, FHC/ABJICS/ 573Adamu, is accusing the national chairman of abusing the constitution of the party.

APC national deputy drags Adamu to court over abuse of the party's constitution Photo Credit: APC Nigeria

Why APC national chairman Adamu's deputy, Salihu Lukman drag him to court?

Recall that the deputy national chairman had earlier issued a 7-day ultimatum to Adamu to constitute the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party, the second highest decision-making body of the party or risk legal action.

In the suit, Lukman joined Adamu; Iyiola Omisore, the APC national secretary; and the Independent National Electoral Commission as the 1st, 2nd and 3rd defendants.

The aggrieved APC leader had filed the suit through his lawyer, Mohammed Kabir Abdullahi Esq, before the Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday, April 27.

Lukman is asking the court to compel Adamu, Omisore and INEC to convey the APC's NEC meeting in order to present the activities of the party from the last time the party held its NEC meeting on April 28, 2022, to the last meeting of the National Working Committee on April 17, 2023.

The aggrieved deputy national chairman was the former Director-General of the Progressives Governors Forum.

