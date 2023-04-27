APC national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has sent a strong message to Nigerians regarding the House of Assembly and House of Representatives leadership

Adamu urged Nigerians to be patient with the APC over the party's zoning of the 10th National Assembly leadership

Meanwhile, Adanmu and some key members of the ninth national assembly met with Bola Tinubu and his vice on Wednesday, April 26 at the Defence House in Abuja

The national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, sent a message to Nigerians.

Adamu urged Nigerians to be patient with the party as it is yet to decide on the zoning of the 10th National Assembly leadership, The Punch reported.

Adamu urged Nigerians to be patient with APC over the zoning of the 10th National Assembly leadership after meeting with Tinubu. Photo credit: Senator Abdullahi Adamu, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Adamu made this known on Wednesday, April 26, after a closed-door meeting held between the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, vice-president-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima, and some stakeholders in the ninth National Assembly at the Defence House in Abuja.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Although the outcome of the meeting, which lasted for about an hour was not made known, sources revealed that it was connected to the zoning of the 10th National Assembly leadership.

How Tinubu, APC plan to choose senate president, house of reps speaker

The ruling party has the tendency to pick consensus candidates for the Senate president and the House of Representative speaker.

Sources within the party revealed that consensus was agreed upon in order to stop a rancorous contest and promote cohesion and unity.

The decision was reached at a preliminary meeting between the president-elect, Bola Tinubu; Abdullahi Adamu, the APC national chairman; and some national working committee members of the party.

APC Crisis: Senator-elect suspended, governorship aspirant expelled

Legit.ng earlier reported that the APC in Taraba state had suspended the senator-elect for Taraba south, Jimkuta David, over allegations of actions contrary to the party's constitution.

Also, in the same vein, the party expelled one of its governorship aspirants and warned him against parading himself as a member of the APC.

The party chairman in the state, Ibrahim Elsudi, said the duo were disciplined by their wards and local government and affirmed by the state.

Source: Legit.ng