Bola Tinubu, the President-elect and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), have commenced the move to select leaders for the 10th national assembly.

According to The Nation, the ruling party has the tendency to pick consensus candidates for the Senate president and the House of Representative speaker.

Sources within the party revealed that consensus was agreed upon in order to stop a rancorous contest and promote cohesion and unity.

The decision was reached at a preliminary meeting between the president-elect, Bola Tinubu; Abdullahi Adamu, the APC national chairman; and some national working committee members of the party.

The meeting, which was reportedly centred on the zoning of the positions and other principal officers of the 10th national assembly, was said to have been held at the Defence House, the temporary residence of the president-elect.

It was also revealed that aspirants for some key positions have started lobbying.

It was also learnt that the president-elect met with the top 3 contenders for the position of the senate president, they are Senator Orji Kalu (Abia North), Senator Osita Izunaso (Imo West) and Senator Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom Northwest).

Also, Muktar Betara (Borno), who was reported to be eyeing the position of the speaker, held a closed-door meeting with Bola Tinubu.

