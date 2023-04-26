Muktar Betera Aliyu on Wednesday held a closed-door meeting with the President-elect, Bola Tinubu at Defence House

Aliyu met with Tinubu behind closed-door to seek his support and endorsement for the House of Representatives Speakership bid

Meanwhile, Betara, is a member of the House of Reps, representing Biu, Bayo, Kwaya Kusara and Shani Federal Constituency of Borno state under the platform of the ruling APC

A lot is going on in the camp of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as the race to lead the 10th legislative Assembly gets tougher by the day.

The candidacy of the chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Appropriations, Hon. Muktar Aliyu Betara in the speakership race for the 10th National Assembly seemed to have received some tacit endorsement from the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Muktar Aliyu Betara met with Tinubu at Defence House. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Ismail Aliyu Betara

Source: Facebook

Why Betara met with Tinubu?

Vanguard reported that the endorsement stemmed from a special attention accorded to Betara who went to consult Tinubu on his ambition at the Defence House in Abuja on Wednesday morning, April 26, following his return from France on Monday, April 24.

Sighting Betara in the midst of the outgoing president of the Senate, Sen. Ahmad Lawan and a host of other loyalists of the president-elect who had come to pay their homage, Tinubu personally held the lawmaker’s hand and led him into the inner room for private discussions.

Legit.ng recalls that Betara who represents Biu/Bayo/Shani and Kwaya Kusar federal constituency of Borno State is amongst the 10 lawmakers who are aspiring to lead the incoming 10th House as Speaker.

He has been canvassing for support from the members of the ruling APC; members-elect of the House, former lawmakers and indeed, all the stakeholders with many of them throwing their weight behind him.

APC suspends prominent house of reps member over thuggery activities

In another development, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kebbi state has suspended the current federal lawmaker of the Koko/Besse, Maiyama federal constituency, Shehu Muhammed Koko.

The suspension of the federal lawmaker was announced by the state chairman, Abubakar Muhammad Kana.

Koko, the chairman of the house committee on Airforce, was accused of anti-party activities and thuggery that ridiculed the party and brought disrepute and division to the APC.

