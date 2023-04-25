Godswill Akpabio, a former minister and senator-elect, met with Bola Tinubu less than 24 hours after the president-elect's return to the country

In what could be described as a permutation to up his game above others for the Senate presidency seat, Akpabio met Tinubu alongside APC national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu

Recall that the South-South senator stepped down for the president-elect during the APC presidential primary

FCT, Abuja - In less than 24 hours that Bola Tinubu returned to the country, Godswill Akpabio, a former minister and senator-elect, visited the president-elect in what count be considered a new permutation in his bid to become the party's choice for the senate presidency.

Akpabio visited Tinubu alongside the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, in videos shared by The Nation and @DOlusegun, a strong supporter of the APC on Twitter on Tuesday, April 25.

Akpabio meets Tinubu, Adamu to up his game for senate president Photo Credit: @DaddyDO

Source: Twitter

Who will APC elect as the next senate president as Akpabio meets Tinubu?

Tinubu, on March 22, travelled out of Nigeria soon after he was declared the winner of the February 25 presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to have some rest in France.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

While the president was away, there has been discussion across the media on who the next senate president would be and where the party would zone the seat to.

Akpabio was one of the leading candidates tipped for the position. He will be representing Akwa Ibom North-West in the 10th Senate, and he is from the South-South, one of the 2 regions many political pundits have urged the APC to zone the senate presidency to.

Latest about Bola Tinubu, Godswill Akpabio, Abdullahi Adamu, APC, 2023 Election, Senate President

Although details of the meeting between Akpabio, Tinubu and Adamu were not disclosed but could not be unconnected with the trending topic in politics.

Recall that the spokesperson of the senate spokesperson, Ajibola Bashiru, earlier this month hinted that the APC would decide on zoning the leadership of the national assembly as soon as Ramadan ends.

Akpabio's visit can be considered another permutation to get the Nigeria number 3 person's slot through the party, owing to the fact that he stepped down for Tinubu during the APC presidential primary.

See the video here:

APC Crisis: Senator-elect suspended, governorship aspirant expelled

Legit.ng earlier reported that the APC in Taraba state has suspended the senator-elect for the Taraba south, Jimkuta David, over allegations of actions contrary to the party's constitution.

Also, in the same vein, the party expelled one of its governorship aspirants and warned him against parading himself as a member of the APC.

The chairman of the party in the state, Ibrahim Elsudi, said the duo were disciplined by their wards and local government and affirmed by the state.

Source: Legit.ng