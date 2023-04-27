Alpha Conde, the former President of Guinea, has commented on the growing controversy on the alleged citizenship of Bola Tinubu, the president-elect of Nigeria, of his country.

The ex-president of the West African country disclosed that his administration conferred on Tinubu the “Ambassador extraordinaire” in recognition of the role that he played during his election in 2015, Premium Times reported.

Conde is reported to be a close friend of Bola Tinubu and is currently in exile in Turkey after his administration was toppled in the 2021 military coup

The president-elect was captured in a viral video alongside the governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Ousmane Yara, the Guinean ambassador to the African Union (AU) for Agenda 2063, in a government owned helicopter in Guinea.

Yara in an earlier interview called the former president in exile who confirmed that he conferred the "privilege" on Bola Tinubu, the president-elect.

Source: Legit.ng