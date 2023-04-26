A fresh development has emerged regarding the stranded Nigerians in Sudan and the federal government's move

This is as the minister of foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama disclosed that the federal government spent $1.2m to evacuate stranded Nigerians affected by the war in Sudan to Egypt

Meanwhile, about 40 buses were sent to move Nigerians out of Khartoum and other troubled parts of Sudan early Wednesday, April 26

The federal government, on Wednesday, April 26, in Abuja gave an update regarding its efforts to evacuate stranded Nigerians affected by the war in Sudan.

According to a report by The Punch, FG said it has spent $1.2m to deploy 40 buses to evacuate at least 2,400 stranded Nigerians out of Sudan.

People escaped from the region by buses due to the clashes for 72 hours has been taken in Khartoum, Sudan on April 26, 2023. Photo credit: Omer Erdem/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Why FG spent $1.2m, Minister speaks

The minister of foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, made this disclosure to State House correspondents shortly after this week’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.

Onyeama said the high cost of the evacuation was to provide security cover for the eight-hour journey from Luxol to Cairo and the eleven-hour trip from Aswan to Cairo, Egypt, Vanguard report added.

No lives were lost, FG says

While noting that no Nigerian lost their lives in the conflict, Onyeama said there were no talks about alternative plans for continued education for the evacuees, most of whom are students of the University of Khartoum.

The Federal Government of Nigeria, through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), confirmed that evacuation of stranded Nigerians in Sudan will commence in earnest on Tuesday, April 25.

As reported by the Nigerian Tribune, at least 5,500 Nigerians will be evacuated from Sudan on the first day.

The director of special duties, Onimode Bamidele, during an interview on Channel’s TV Sunrise Daily, said NEMA’s Director General, Mustapha Habib Ahmed, has travelled to Cairo to coordinate the evacuation exercise.

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian students and citizens in war-wrecked Sudan are in a state of dilemma as the evacuation of diplomats begins.

Sudan’s de facto president, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, reached an agreement on this development.

Nigeria’s government, on the other hand, is yet to react to this development, while Saudi Arabia and Jordan have already completed the evacuation of their citizens.

