Allen Onyema, the Chairman and CEO of Air Peace Airline, has been lauded by Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi

Obi hailed the businessman for generosity after volunteering to evacuate stranded Nigerians in war-torn Sudan for free

The former Anambra state governor, who was moved by this gesture, said Onyema's act should serve as an intrusive lesson to Nigerians

FCT, Abuja - The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has hailed Allen Onyema, Chairman of Air Peace, for volunteering to help evacuate stranded Nigerians from war-hit Sudan.

It was gathered that Onyema declared that the evacuation of Nigerian citizens in Sudan would be free of charge.

Peter Obi described Allen Onyema's generosity as an “act of altruism” that should serve as an instructive lesson to Nigerians. Photo: Mr Peter Obi, Allen Onyema

Source: Facebook

Obi hails Onyema

Reacting to this generosity, Obi, via a statement issued on Tuesday, April 25, described Onyema’s generosity as an “act of altruism”.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He stated that his gesture was a true definition of brotherhood despite Nigeria’s diversity in religion, ethnicity, cuisines, language and others.

As reported by TheCable, Obi wrote:

“Thank you once again, for your patriotism and for helping our nation in its time of difficulty. Your consistent efforts in promoting national interest and cohesion are exemplary.

“Such selflessness speaks to the need for our greater unity and being our brother’s keeper irrespective of tribe and religion and in spite of our diversity.

“May your various noble gestures, serve as instructive lessons to our people, that acts of nation-building by patriotic citizens come in different strands."

The Labour Party bannerman further urged Nigerians who are ready to make contributions to do it selflessly and receive God's blessings.

Obi said:

“Those who can make meaningful contributions must be ready to do so selflessly. God bless you and God bless Nigeria.”

Sudan Crisis: Evacuation Update for Stranded Nigerians Emerges

Legit.ng had reported earlier that the Federal Government of Nigeria has announced the immediate evacuation of stranded Nigeria in war-hit Sudan.

The development was made known by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA)

It was gathered that a popular airline, Air Peace, has been contracted to help evacuate Nigerians from the North African country.

Source: Legit.ng