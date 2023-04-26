The average price of cooking gas is highest in Kwara, Abuja, and Adamawa

While Rivers, Anambra, and Abia states have the lowest and cheapest prices

Operators blamed the increase in the price of cooking gas on various headwinds such as forex scarcity and demand and supply

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed that the average price of 5kg of cooking gas increased year-on-year by 22.03% to N4,610.48 in February 2023 from N3,778.30 in the same period the year before.

The development comes as the price of a litre of petrol spiked year-on-year by 43.63% to N264.29 this year from N185.30 in March 2022.

Nigerians experience fluctuations in the prices of cooking gas

Source: Getty Images

Kwara leads states with highest cost of cooking gas

In NBS Cooking Gas Price Watch for March, the data revealed that on a month-on-month basis, the price of 5 kg of cooking gas spiked by 0.22% to N4,610.48 in March from N4,600.57 in February 2023.

Vanguard reports that the NBS data revealed that Kwara State saw the highest average price of refilling a 5kg cylinder of LPG with N4,962.87, followed by Abuja with N4,940 and Adamawa with N4,915.

However, Rivers recorded the lowest price of cooking gas with N4,204.45, followed by Abia and Anambra with N4,220.15 and N4,232.75, respectively.

Operators blame factors on price fluctuations

Operators blamed the increase in the price of cooking gas on fluctuations in the exchange rate, multiple taxations, and forex scarcity.

Bassey Essien, the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers, said that marketers source LPG from LNG, and the company has never met marketers' demands.

The problem, Essien said, is also due to the supply and demand gap and market volatility, adding that the dynamics work together to affect pricing.

The organization's president called for the government to provide more incentives to encourage exploration, which can encourage foreign investment.

