The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kebbi state has suspended the current federal lawmaker of the Koko/Besse, Maiyama federal constituency, Shehu Muhammed Koko.

According to Vanguard, the suspension of the federal lawmaker was announced by the state chairman, Abubakar Muhammad Kana.

Koko, the chairman of the house committee on Airforce, was accused of anti-party activities and thuggery that ridiculed the party and brought disrepute and division to the APC.

Kana cited some relevant sections of the APC 2022 constitution as amended and alleged that Koko's actions are liable to affect the success of the APC in the state.

The statement partly reads:

"Shehu Muhammed Koko, Wamban Koko should henceforth hand off all activities of the party, and he should also stop parading himself as the member of the party pending the conclusion of investigations.”

Isah Asalafy, the spokesperson of the APC in Kebbi state, confirmed the suspension letter, which was signed by the state chairman.

The lawmaker was unable to be reached as of the time of writing this report to hear his reaction to the suspension.

The ruling APC has been enmeshed in crisis in many states since the end of the 2023 general elections. Many bigwigs have been reportedly suspended for alleged antiparty activities and there is a current call for the national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, to step down from his position.

