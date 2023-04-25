Bamidele Oloyeloogun, the speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, was arraigned before the state high court in Akure on Tuesday by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged fraud.

Also on the arraignment list was Felemu Bankole, the lawmaker representing Akoko South/West Constituency 1 in the state assembly and Segun Oyadeyi Bankole, a civil servant, Channels Television reported.

The defendants have, however, pleaded not guilty to the allegations levelled against them.

Kingsley Kudus, counsel to the anti-graft agency, urged the court to remand the speaker and the 2 others at the Olokuta correctional facility in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Source: Legit.ng