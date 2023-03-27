Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers state, has disclosed his intention to stay back in Nigeria after leaving office on May 29.

According to New Telegraph, the governorship said this while reacting to the revelation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) chairman Abdulrasheed Bawa, that the commission will arrest corrupt governors after their tenure expires on May 29.

Speaking on Channels Television on Monday morning, the outgoing governor disclosed that he would honour the EFCC invitation if invited after leaving the office.

Wike added that Bawa's threat to arrest governors after their tenures expire on May 29 did not bother him.

There has been speculation that Wike is one of the governors under the watchlist of the antigraft agency, but the governor said he would not leave the country after the expiration of his tenure.

His statement reads in part:

“I’m not going to run away because of EFCC. Why should they invite me? If they invite me, I will honour their invitation. I will not run away.”

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Wike is one of the influential and outspoken governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the build-up to the 2023 general election.

He had led a group of 5 governors of the PDP against the leadership of the party after their failure to give room to the southern bloc in the leadership structure of the PDP.

Source: Legit.ng