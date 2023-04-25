The Benue state government has called for the suspension of the 2023 national population census

According to Governor Samuel Ortom, most people in some communities would not be captured, if the exercise holds as planned in May

Ortom urged the federal government to postpone the census until the IDPs in Benue and other states of the federation are returned to their homes

The Benue state government headed by Governor Samuel Ortom, has cited the reason why the National Population and Housing Census should be suspended and not hold as planned in May 2023.

The Benue State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) on Tuesday, April 25, said a lot of people and communities would not be captured if the exercise holds as planned, Daily Trust reported.

Ortom's government has called for the suspension of the 2023 census. Photo credit: Muhammadu Buhari, Samuel Ortom

Why 2023 Census should be postponed, Benue Govt speaks

Executive Secretary of SEMA, Dr. Emmanuel Shior, who stressed the call for the suspension of the census while addressing journalists in Makurdi, said it was necessary to shift the exercise so that many people in affected communities, especially the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Benue and other states of the federation, would not be disenfranchised.

