Nigerians have been urged to throw their support for the incoming president, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress

This call was made to citizens all over the world by the First Lady of the nation, Aisha Buhari, on Friday, April 21

According to Aisha, Nigerians have shown support for her husband and the same should be handed to the president-elect as he assumes office on May 29

Nigeria's First Lady, Aisha Buhari has commended Nigerians for their support and prayers for the administration of her husband, President Muhammadu Buhari in the past eight years.

Aisha in a statement issued by the director of information at the office of the First Lady, Suleiman Haruna, wished the incoming administration of the president-elect Bola Tinubu a very peaceful and successful tenure.

The First Lady appealed to citizens to continue to pray for sustainable peace and security in the country.

Joined by the wife of the Inspector General of Police, Hajara Alkali Baba, and other family members to perform the congressional Eid-el-Fitr prayer in Abuja, Aisha urged them to extend good virtues of sharing, love, support, forgiveness and sacrifice for the betterment of mankind.

2023: Sultan issues fresh advice to election candidates ahead of May 29

Politicians across the country have been urged to accept the outcome of the 2023 general elections across Nigeria.

This call was made to the politicians by the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, on Friday, April 21.

According to the Sultan, Politicians seeking redress in courts should take the outcomes in good faith and support whoever emerges for the sustenance of peace, unity and development.

“Let’s Not Pretend That All Is Well”: Atiku Expresses Deep Worry in Sallah Message

As Muslims all over the world mark this year's Eid-el-Fitr, Atiku Abubakar has called for prayers to God to enlarge His mercies and blessings upon Nigeria.

The PDP presidential candidate said called for peace and harmony as he expressed worry over the growing division in the country.

Atiku, who came second in the 2023 presidential election, believes the outcome has further divided the people.

