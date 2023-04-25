Afenifere has reacted to President Muhammadu Buhari's plea for forgiveness from Nigerians and they have revealed what exactly is troubling them in the country

The pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation expressed deep worry over incessant attacks in some parts of the country and the grappling economy as Buhari prepares to handover to Bola Tinubu, the president-elect

Afenifere raised the concern in a statement by its national publicity secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi

The pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, on Monday, April 24th expressed serious concern over the current state of the nation.

Afenifere decried an upsurge in terrorism, following the completion of the 2023 general elections, The Nigerian Guardian reported.

Afenifere tackles Buhari as begs for forgiveness from Nigerians. Photo credit: Muhammadu Buhari, Pa Ayo Adebanjo

Afenifere tackles Buhari, tells him how to earn Nigerians' forgiveness

The organisation said that the series of attacks on defenceless people and the subversion of economic activities in various parts of the country gave a lot of concern, especially as the country moved towards the handing over of power on May 29, 2023.

In a statement made available to journalists in Ibadan by its national publicity secretary, Jare Ajayi, the group wondered why the government of President Muhammadu Buhari is just thinking of taking such a step when it’s about one month for it to go.

Noting the plea by Buhari for those he might have hurt to pardon him, Ajayi said that it would have been much better if the President had listened to various advices and pleas made to him over the years regarding the unfriendly, if not retrogressive, steps his administration had taken, ThisDay report added.

Middle Belt Forum reveals ‘only thing’ that can make Nigerians forgive Buhari

Nigerians have continued to react to the statement of President Muhammadu Buhari's plea for forgiveness, as he prepares to vacate office and handover power to the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Monday, May 29, 2023.

The Middle Belt Forum, (MBF), while reacting to the development, has revealed the ‘only thing’ that can make Nigerians forgive President Buhari.

The Forum noted that the only way Nigerians could forgive him is if he corrected the wrongs done by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), The SUN newspaper reported on Monday, April 24th.

Intrigue as Afenifere declares valid winner of 2023 presidential election

Legit.ng reported earlier that the Yoruba apex socio-political group, Afenifere, has confidently declared that Bola Tinubu, the February 25 presidential election winner, was validly elected.

The group said nobody other than Tinubu, who the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the poll winner, won the contest.

The group expressed optimism that Tinubu would take Nigeria to a greater height while debunking the rumour that the group would announce Peter Obi of the Labour Party as the victor of the poll.

