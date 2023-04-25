The ruling All Progressives Con­gress have taken their preparation for the Monday, May 29 handover ceremony to another different level

This is as the leaders of the North Central APC organised a prayer session for the success of the forthcoming inauguration of the president-elect, Bola Tinubu

The key members of the ruling party are working to ensure a smooth and peaceful transition of power amid reports of probable violence or threats against the successful handover ceremony

The All Progressives Con­gress (APC) leaders, un­der the aegis of the North Central APC Forum, have taken a step to ensure the peaceful transition of power on Monday, May 29th, 2023.

This is as the leaders of the ruling party organised prayer sessions for the success of the forth­coming inauguration of the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on May 29, Daily Independent reported.

APC North Central Forum organises prayers for Tinubu ahead of the May 29 handover ceremony. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Why we organised prayer sessions for Tinubu? APC Forum open up

Speaking on behalf of the forum in Jos, the Plateau state capital, after their post-Easter and Sallah meeting as well as their strategic action plan towards the inaugura­tion ceremony, chairman of the forum, Alhaji Saleh Mandung Zazzaga, said the prayer sessions had become necessary following prob­able unforeseen threats against the success of the ceremony.

He said the forum’s Mus­lim members, including him­self, who went for pilgrimage to the holy land of Saudi Ara­bia and just returned a day or two ago, had already com­menced preliminary prayer sessions for the country gen­erally for a smooth transition process, while their Christian members back at home were equally observing their own prayers.

