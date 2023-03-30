Pa Reuben Fasoranti, the supreme leader of Afenifere, has declared that Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, is the valid winner of the 2023 presidential election

Fasoranti dissociated the group from the purported communique that the group said Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, was the winner of the election

The supreme leader of Afenifere maintained that group would not have announced another person as the winner of the poll other than someone declared by INEC

The Yoruba apex socio-political group, Afenifere, has confidently declared that Bola Tinubu, the winner of the February 25 presidential election, was validly elected.

According to The Nation, the group said nobody, other than Tinubu, whom the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the winner of the poll, won the contest.

Afenifere says Tinubu is the authentic winner of the 2023 presidential election Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Afenifere reverses claim that Peter Obi wins presidential election, insists Tinubu validly won

It expressed optimism that Tinubu would take Nigeria to a greater height while debunking the rumour that the group would announce Peter Obi of the Labour Party as the victor of the poll.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Pa Reuben Fasoranti, the supreme leader of Afenifere, disclosed this in a statement he personally signed and dismissed the purported suspension of the group's national publicity secretary and national organising secretary, Jare Ajayi and Kole Omololu Abagun.

Fasoranti, in a veiled response to Ayo Adebanjo's stance, disclosed that his attention was drawn to the purported communique issued after a meeting held on Tuesday, March 27, in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

Latest about Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, APC, Bola Tinubu, Labour Party, 2023 election Ayo Adebanjo, Peter Obi

According to the supreme leader of Afenifere:

“Section 2.02 of the document claims that “the results of the lawful votes at the Presidential election available to the Afenifere through credible sources confirm that Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, won the said election”.

He then declared that Afenifere could not have descended so low and declared someone other than the person declared by the constitutionally recognized authority (INEC) said is the winner of the presidential election.

"Obasanjo was actively involved in that factionalization" of Afenifere: OAU Prof

Legit.ng earlier reported that the recent development where Ayo Adebanjo, the factional leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political group Afenifere, endorsed Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has continued to generate reactions

The polity became heated when another faction led by Pa Reuben Fasoranti endorsed Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

But Gbemisola Adeoti, a professor of literature in English, travelled down the history lane and revealed how the division in Afenifere started and the role former President Olusegun Obasanjo played in the division.

Source: Legit.ng