The May 29, handover ceremony would be prioritised, President Muhammadu Buhari assures Nigerians in his Sallah message

The power transition which would usher in president-elect, Bola Tinubu's administration into Nigeria's polity, remains an important task Buhari has vowed not to joke with

The president gave the assurance while exchanging Eid greetings in a phone call to mark the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan with incoming president, Bola Tinubu

President Muhammadu Buhari insists he will welcome President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the State House on Monday, May 29, insisting that the handover date remains sacrosanct.

The New Telegraph reported that Buhari gave the assurance while exchanging Eid greetings in a phone call to mark the end of Ramadan with Tinubu.

Buhari assures Tinubu of a smooth transition of power

Both men thanked God for seeing the day and prayed for the stability and the well-being of the nation.

Meanwhile, Buhari, who had earlier observed the Eid-el-Fitr prayers in Abuja, fielded questions from journalists, assuring that democracy has a bright future in Nigeria.

The president said his conviction was based on Nigerians’ disposition to defend democracy against all threats.

