Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has urged the EFCC to go after APC chieftain and minister of state for labour and productivity, Festus Keyamo (SAN)

The PDP flagbearer called on the anti-graft agency to investigate the finances of the minister, especially his foreign assets

Atiku also asked the National Assembly to publish the report of its investigation on the N52 billion special works programme implemented by Keyamo

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate the finances of the minister of state for labour and productivity, Festus Keyamo (SAN).

Atiku also wants the National Assembly to publish the report of its investigation on the N52 billion special works programme implemented by Keyamo in his capacity as minister, The New Telegraph reported.

Atiku, in a statement, challenged Keyamo to make public his asset declaration form.

Source: Facebook

Why Atiku is demanding Keyamo's probe?

The PDP candidate said this is sequel to the minister’s confession that he acquired a house in America worth $300,000.

Atiku made this known through a statement by his special assistant on public communication Phrank Shaibu, Vanguard report added.

According to him, Keyamo had boasted that some of them do not need government funds or patronage to survive, adding: “Whatever we do and whoever we support is out of our deep convictions.”

