The APC candidate in the just-ended Adamawa guber poll, Aishatu Binani, has denied bribing INEC REC with N2bn

The embattled REC, Hudu Yunusa-Ari, had, on Sunday, declared Binani as the winner of the poll while the collation of the supplementary election results was ongoing

Binani alleged that an operative of the DSS and security attached to the Adamawa state government house were behind the rumour of the bribe scandal

FCT, Abuja - Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed (Binani), the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the just concluded Adamawa Governorship election, has denied giving an N2 billion bribe to controversial Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Yunusa-Ari.

Recall that Ari, in a dramatic move, declared Binani as the governor-elect on Sunday, April 16, while the collation of the guber poll results was still ongoing and in the absence of the returning officer who has the constitutional rights to do so, The Nation reported.

Aishatu Binani denies bribing INEC REC with N2bn Photo Credit: Aishatu Binani

Source: UGC

According to her, an operative of the Department of State Service (DSS) was tortured by some thugs, agents of the state government and the police in the government house police are behind the allegations against her.

Latest about Aishatu Binani, APC, Adamawa, 2023 Election, Arewa, INEC

She maintained that she remained a Democrat that would never do anything to revert a democratic process.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The outgoing senator, in a statement on Tuesday, April 18, stressed that she won her House of Representatives and the Senate via a free and fair election.

Her statement reads in part:

“My attention has been drawn to a very bizarre, unfounded wild allegations purportedly made by an officer of the Department of State Services to the effort that, I senator Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed (Binani) gave out the sum of N2billion to procure a favourable declaration as governor-elect to some unnamed INEC staff. I never did; I would never do such."

INEC resumes Adamawa governorship election results collation

Legit.ng earlier reported that INEC had resumed the collation of Adamawa Saturday's supplementary governor election results in barely 48 hours after the suspension.

The resumption of the exercise commenced under tight security at the state collation centre in Yola, Adamawa's capital.

Present at the centre is the returning officer, Mohammed Mele, the national spokesperson of the INEC, Festus Okoye and other top officials of the commission in the state.

Source: Legit.ng