Ahmadu Fintiri, the winner of the Adamawa state governorship election, has shaded his closest rival, Aishatu Binani

Fintiri, who was just elected for a second term under the umbrella of the PDP defeated Binani, who contested on the platform of the APC



PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa state has said a “hot breakfast” was duly served to his opposition in the recently concluded guber election in the state.

The Cable reported that "breakfast" is slang in the pop culture of Nigeria and means "heartbreak."

Recall that the governor was declared the winner of the poll by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), marking his victory as governor of the state for a second term.

Fintiri was the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and scored 430,861 votes to come above Aisha ‘Binani’ Dahiru of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who polled 398,788 votes.

Reacting to the outcome of the poll on his Twitter page on Wednesday, April 19, the governor described the supplementary election as a good example of a movie script.

The governor stressed that the mandate of the people was reclaimed as he promised the people of the state a "greater Adamawa.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Here is a tweet:

“I think the recent happenings in Adamawa will make a good movie script! Las Las ‘breakfast’ was served very hot and the people’s mandate reclaimed. A Greater Adamawa is Possible!”

INEC has earlier declared the Adamawa governorship election inconclusive and scheduled a rerun for April 15. The rerun election was marred with a series of controversies, but Fintiri was later declared the winner.

See the tweet here:

Source: Legit.ng