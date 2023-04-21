FCT, Aso Villa - President Muhammadu Buhari has tendered a public apology to Nigerians over his actions during his eight-year tenure at the Aso Villa.

As reported by Daily Trust, he gave this appeal at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Friday, April 21, during his final Sallah homage.

President Buhari, in his remark, expressed his profound gratitude to Nigerians for exercising tolerance for him during his administration.

He said:

“I think this is a very good coincidence for me to say goodbye to you and to thank you for tolerating me…I consider myself lucky to have been a Governor, Minister and Head of State and now President for two terms.”

As reported by The Nation, President Buhari also revealed how eager he was to hand over the helm of affairs to his successor.

He said:

“I can’t wait to go home…I deliberately arranged to be as far away as possible from you people. I have got what I have asked and will quietly retire to my home town in Daura.”

He reminded the audience he is from the extreme corner of Nigeria, Daura in Katsina State, which he said is just eight kilometres from Niger Republic.

