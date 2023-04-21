Candidates who contested for different positions in the just-concluded 2023 general elections have been urged to accept the outcome of the poll.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, who also doubles as the president-general of the Nigerian Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs tasked politicians seeking redress in court to accept the outcomes of the 2023 elections in good faith.

In his Eid-el-Fitr message to Nigerians on Friday, April 21, the Sultan said that elections have come and gone and everyone should at this point move on with their routine activities.

He also called for support for those who have won elections following the conduct of the 2023 general poll organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

His words:

“Politicians seeking redress in courts should take the outcomes in good faith and support whoever emerges for the sustenance of peace, unity and development."

The sultan appreciated the Almighty Allah for the successful completion of the Ramadan fast by the Muslim Ummah across Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He added:

“As mankind, we always appreciate the Almighty Allah for the gift of life and good health to be among those that will celebrate this great day."

“Let’s Not Pretend That All Is Well”: Atiku Expresses Deep Worry in Sallah Message

As Muslims all over the world mark this year's Eid-el-Fitr, Atiku Abubakar has called for prayers to God to enlarge His mercies and blessings upon Nigeria.

The PDP presidential candidate said called for peace and harmony as he expressed worry over the growing division in the country.

Atiku, who came second in the 2023 presidential election, believes the outcome has further divided the people.

2023: Suspended Adamawa REC on the Run": INEC raises strong alarm

Meanwhile, the suspended Adamawa state Resident Electoral Commissioner, Hudu Yunusa Ari is on the run, the Independent National Electoral Commission has said.

The commission noted that it has written and tried to reach Ari through his telephone all to no avail.

According to INEC, the possibility of declaring the suspended commission's REC is the responsibility of the Nigeria Police.

Source: Legit.ng