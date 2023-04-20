The PDP governorship candidate for Kogi state and former Senator, Dino Melaye has again attacked the Governor Yahaya Bello

This time around, Melaye alleged that the APC governor has turned Kogi state into a glorified local government area

While lamenting the deteriorating condition of the state, the PDP chieftain maintains he is in the race to liberate the people of Kogi state from Bello's maladministration

Former Senator and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Kogi state, Senator Dino Melaye, has renewed his attack against Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello.

Melaye accused the Kogi state government under the leadership of Yahaya Bello of the All Progressives Congress (APC), of deteriorating the condition of the state’s capital city, Lokoja, to the level of a local government area.

Dino Melaye Accuses Yahaya Bello of Poor Governance, Reveals Why Kogi People Should Not Vote for APC. Photo credit: Dino Melaye, Alhaji Yahaya Bello

Source: Facebook

Melaye makes fresh promises ahead of Kogi poll in November

Melaye recently won the PDP governorship primary in an election he overwhelmingly won to emerge as the party’s candidate.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Speaking to Arise TV on his victory and plans for the state if he wins the election in November, he assured the people of Kogi state of increased Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), increased support for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and a boost in employment, Daily Trust reported on Thursday, April 20.

He said,

“The responsibility before us is to rescue the people of Kogi State from maladministration, from insecurity, from corruption, and all the other vices bedeviling us as a state.”

PDP crisis: How Patience Jonathan sponsored Wike to become Rivers gov, Dino Melaye drops bombshell

The rift between Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and Dino Melaye, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had taken a fresh new dimension.

Melaye, in an interview on Arise TV, alleged that Patience Jonathan, a former first lady sponsored Wike to become the Rivers state governor.

The former senator went further to add that the past governors of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi and Peter Odili, contributed a lot to Wike's political career.

Kogi poll: Abuse of Remi Tinubu, other factors that may work against Dino Melaye

Legit.ng earlier reported that Dino Melaye, a former senator representing Kogi West, has been elected as the PDP candidate in the forthcoming governorship election in Kogi state.

The governorship hopeful is a popular candidate considering his media presence and his credentials in the Nigerian political space.

Melaye was a former lawmaker both in the Green and Red Chambers but has made some comments in the past that may work against him, 2 of them have been analyzed.

Source: Legit.ng