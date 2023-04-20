President-elect Bola Tinubu has asked the police to conduct a full investigation of all that transpired in the Adamawa governorship supplementary election

Tinubu, in a statement he personally signed, also congratulated the governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri, while urging him to get ready to work for the people who reelected him

Meanwhile, Fintiri, blamed what he described as the Abuja system, the ruling APC, and corrupt security officials for masterminding the drama that played out during poll

The president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has given a fresh task to the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

Tinubu urged the police, to fully investigate what transpired during the Adamawa state supplementary governorship election, The Punch reported.

Tinubu calls for probe of Adawama polls, sends message to elected officials

This is as he also called on all elected officials during the 2023 elections to brace themselves for the task ahead and prepare to serve the Nigerian people, Vanguard report added.

In a statement he personally signed on Wednesday, April 19, the president-elect urged the elected officials to rededicate themselves to selfless service.

On Adamawa supplementary poll, Tinubu said,

“I note the matter of Adamawa Supplementary Governorship Election and I urge police authorities to fully investigate all that transpired in the election given the attendant controversy.

“In every democratic contest there has to be one winner. I call on those aggrieved to pursue legitimate means of addressing their grievances.”

