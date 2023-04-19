Daniel Ogoshi, the official driver to the deputy governor of Nasarawa State, Emmanuel Akabe, has been reportedly kidnapped by some unknown gunmen

The driver was said to be spending time with his friend when the assailant launched the attack and whisked him away

The friend immediately alerted the police, who promptly responded, but the kidnappers had gone before their arrival

Lafia, Nasarawa - The official driver of Emmanuel Akabe, the deputy governor of Nasarawa state, Daniel Ogoshi, has been abducted by unknown gunmen.

The Nation reported that the assailants took the driver when he was at his friend's house at Ombi 2, college of Agric, Kwandere Road Lafia, at about 9:30 pm.

Unknown gunmen kidnap official driver of Nasarawa deputy governor Photo Credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Details of Nasarawa deputy governor that was kidnapped

A family friend was reported to have confirmed the incident, adding that he received a call that evening that Ogoshi had been kidnapped and that the kidnappers left his phone and car behind.

The family friend was quick to alert the police, who were prompt in getting to the scene, but the assailant had fled by the time they got to the scene.

The chief media officer had confirmed the development to the deputy governor, Emmanuel Eyima, who disclosed that he was informed of the development but short of adequate information on what transpired.

DSP Ramhan Nansel, the police public relations officer in the state police command, also confirmed the incident, adding that the police were on the trail of the kidnappers.

He then disclosed that he would not further comment on the incident until proper verification had been carried out.

Nasarawa is one of the north-central states of Nigeria confronted with insecurity, particularly the activities of bandits and kidnappers in the region.

