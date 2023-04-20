Nigerian stakeholders of northern extraction have continued to react to the claim by Peter Obi that he would liberate the north from poverty once he reclaimed his alleged stolen mandate

Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party who came third in the 2023 presidential election, had, in a statement, reiterated his commitment to taking back the country

But Bashir Ahmed, a presidential aide, alleged that Obi consistently made a such comment to demarket the north while mentioning some Igbos the north is likely to vote for if they contest

Peter Obi's comment on liberating northern Nigeria out of poverty has continued to generate reactions online as the majority of Arewa people considered the comment as a deliberate slap on the people of the region.

Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party who came third in the February 25 presidential election, in a series of tweets on Tuesday, April 18, said he was on a mission to reclaim his alleged stolen mandate.

Buhari's aide lists Igbo politicians that can get votes in north, not Obi Photo Credit: Femi Adesina, Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

He further went on to say:

"I am committed to lifting people out of poverty, and I remain committed to transforming Nigeria, starting from the North to every part of the nation."

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Why the north may not vote for Peter Obi, Buhari's aide revealed

The comment by the former governor of Anambra state did not go down well with many northern stakeholders, as some of them accused him of tagging the north as the headquarters of poverty in Nigeria deliberately, even during his campaigns.

Reacting to the brouhaha on the micro-blogging, Bashir Ahmad, the special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Digital Communication, in his reaction, alleged that Obi often looked away from the poverty in the state he governed for 8 years and attacked the north of being poor.

In his post, translated from Hausa, Ahmad wrote:

"Wow. At all times this man doesnt miss an opportunity to insult Arewa. Despite the poverty in Anambra and his region, but when ever he wants to cite an example of abject poverty, it is arewa that his mouth calls/mention. Its undeniable you hate us, it will never be harmful to reciprocate, Mr Bitrus."

See the tweet here:

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Charles Soludo, other Igbo politicians that can get votes in the north

The president's aide subsequently went ahead to reveal that the criticism that some northern stakeholders have against Obi should not be misinterpreted as against the Igbo.

He maintained that there are some politicians from the southeast that the north would vehemently vote for if they contested for President in Nigeria.

According to Ahmad, the North will vote for the likes of Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the current director general of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and Charles Soludo, the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and current governor of Anambra state.

Latest about Peter Obi, President Muhammadu Buhari, Bashir Ahmad, Arewa, Southeast, 2023 Election

His tweet reads:

"And we should know that it is not about Igbos, never. There are numerous Igbos if ever decided to run, I am sure they will get majority numbers from the North, H.E. Charles Soludo is one of them, and we dearly love Aunty Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala too."

See the tweet below:

Source: Legit.ng