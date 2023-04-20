The presidential flagbearer of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential polls, Peter Obi says the outcome of the supplementary elections in Adamawa state is a true testament to the "importance of adhering to the rule of law."

He stated this in a tweet from his official handle sighted by Legit.ng on Thursday, April 20.

He tweeted:

"Recent events in our country, including political developments in Adamawa state, underline the importance of adhering to the rule of law."

In his tweet, he reiterated that he remains committed to serving Nigerians and ensuring that they actualise their dreams of a better nation free from marginalisation, and mismanagement of public funds and assets as well as ensuring good governance.

Obi went further to laud his supporters popularly known as Obidients for showing restraint despite the provocation that plagued them during the course of the general election.

He said:

"We were provoked during the elections, but we showed restraint, patriotism and wisdom because we were voting for a greater Nigeria and not for the destruction of Nigeria. They deployed agents who killed and maimed many, including innocent women, but we kept our cool."

Obi, however, urged Nigerians to "keep the faith and hope in Nigeria alive. We are on this journey together, and better and happier years await all of us."

Source: Legit.ng