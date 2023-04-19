The factional national chairman of the Labour Party, Bashir Apapa, has said that Peter Obi, the party's presidential candidate was not fit to govern Nigeria

They alleged that Obi disobeyed an order of the federal high court sitting in Abuja by attending an NEC meeting summoned by the chairman, who was sacked by a court of law

According to Apapa's faction, the objective of Obi was to destroy the Labour Party's structure, install his tribal bigot in key positions and his wife as a national women leader

FCT, Abuja - Bashir Apapa, the factional chairman of the Labour Party, has said the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party held in Asaba was illegal, adding that Peter Obi, the party's presidential candidate, was not qualified to lead the country.

Apapa alleged that the presence of Obi at the meeting showed that he was parley to disobedient to a court order that sacked Julius Abure as the national chairman of the party, The Tribune reported.

According to the faction, the letter of invitation for the NEC meeting was signed by the sacked national chairman, Abure. Abure then explained 3 allegations against Peter Obi.

Obi wants to destroy the Labour Party structure

The Apapa-led faction alleged that the primary objective of Peter Obi was to destroy the structure of the party where he contested the 2023 presidential election.

They alleged that his sole aim was to ensure that the party was dominated mainly by people from his tribe and that his wife was installed as the women leader of the party.

The statement reads in part:

"Peter Obi’s mission was to amputate the Labour party structure so that he and his gang of ethnic bigots would take over the party and fix his wife as the new national women leader of the party to continue his trade."

Obi was not properly nominated as Labour Party flagbearer

The Apapa's faction of the Labour Party also alleged that Peter Obi's nomination as the presidential candidate of the party did not follow due process.

He said this was pointed out to him, and he then launched his mission to ensure that all those that were perceived to be against him were removed from the party.

Obi disobeyed a court order

The Labour Party's faction also alleged that the Labour Party presidential flagbearer disobeyed an order of the Federal High Court in Abuja by identifying with the sacked national leader, Julius Abure.

The faction then resolved that the former governor of Anambra state did not qualify to be Nigeria's president following his action.

"I will never knowingly break any law": Peter Obi speaks on recent ordeals

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peter Obi of the Labour Party as said as humans, we are bound to make mistakes, and he would never intentionally break the law.

However, Peter Obi was not specific in revealing what actually led to his veiled statement while reiterating his commitment to fighting for a new Nigeria.

Recall that the former governor of Anambra was accused of committing treason by the opposition because of his post-election activities, while his running mate was accused of fascism.

