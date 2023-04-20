The federal government has maintained Peter Obi failed to correct his running mate over the comment he made after the 2023 presidential election

Lai Mohammed, minister of information, while accusing Obi of not calling Datti Baba-Ahmed to order, said no one has the right to call for unrest in the country

The minister stressed Datti had not denied his “treasonable” statement and that Obi failed to publicly condemn Datti’s objectionable utterance

The minister of information, has accused Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) for the February 25 election, of failing to correct Datti Baba-Ahmed, his running mate, over his controversial comments.

Speaking with state house correspondents on Wednesday, April 19, Alhaji Mohammed said nobody has the right to call for insurrection in the country, The Cable reported.

Lai Mohammed accused Peter Obi of failing to correct Datti over his ‘no president-elect’ remark made on national television. Photo Credit: Lai Mohammed, Mr. Peter Obi

Lai Mohammed says Obi did not call his vice to order over treasonable comment

According to him, it is treason for Obi and Datti to be threatening that if the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is sworn in on May 29, it will be the end of democracy in Nigeria. But Obi and the Labour Party have since debunked the allegation, Daily Trust report added.

“I said Obi has every right to seek redress in court like Labour Party but nobody has the right to call for insurrection or to threaten to say that if the president-elect is sworn-in, that would be the end of democracy,” Lai said.

