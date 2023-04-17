Hudu Yunusa Ari has been ordered to stay away from the 2023 supplementary governorship election in Adamawa state

This directive was handed to Ari by the electoral umpire in a suspension letter issued after the Adamawa State REC declared Aisha Binani as the winner of the state guber poll

According to INEC, the Administrative Secretary has been directed to take full charge of the office in Adamawa state with immediate effect

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has suspended the Resident Electoral Commissioner for the Adamawa governorship election, Hudu Yunusa Ari.

Ari's suspension follows his alleged 'illegal declaration of Aisha Binani, the governorship candidate for the All Progressives Congress in the 2023 election as the winner of the poll.

INEC has suspended Adamawa REC Hudu Yunusa Ari for illegally declaring Binani as governor-elect. Photo: INEC

The REC's declaration of Binani as the winner of the governorship election in the state while the collation of results was still ongoing has continued to generate reactions with many calling for his outright sack.

In a statement released on Monday, April 17, and seen by Legit.ng, the electoral umpire's headquarters in Abuja, urged Yunusa Ari to stay away from all the elections in the state.

Signed by Rose Oriaran-Anthony, the secretary to the commission, said the administrative secretary has been ordered to take full charge of INEC activities in Adamawa state with immediate effect.

The statement reads:

"I hereby convey the commission's decision that you (Barr. Hudu Yunusa Ari), Resident Electoral Commissioner, Adamawa state should stay away from the commission's office in Adamawa state until further notice.

"The Administrative Secretray has been directed to take full charge of INEC, Adamawa state with immediate effect."

Source: Legit.ng