A student has proudly shared his JAMB results on social media, indicating that he scored N271 in aggregates

The JAMB results show that the student scored 75 in mathematics, 71 in Biology and 63 in UTME use of English

The student, Akintayo Emmanuel Enioto, also got 62 marks in chemistry, making a total of 271 JAMB score

The boy shared his JAMB score online.

Student shares his JAMB result

He also scored 62 marks in chemistry, bringing the total score to 271. He used the simple SMS method to check the JAMB result, and he got an instant reply.

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB, released the 2024 results on April 29.

The examination body stated that over 1.9 million people sat for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in 2024.

How to check JAMB result

In the meantime, the JAMB 2024 result can be checked online by following simple steps provided by the examination body.

The simplest way to check the 2024 JAMB result is to use the SMS method.

JAMB 2024 results can be accessed by sending UTMERESULT to 55019 or 66019 with the phone number used to register for the examination during the registration phase.

Once you have sent the SMS to the code, the examination body will reply to you by sending you your JAMB 2024 result.

