The race for who occupies the Lugard House after Governor Yahaya Bello has commenced in earnest

Dino Melaye, a former senator and House of Representatives member, is aspiring to replace Bello under the platform of the PDP

Melaye was one of the spokespersons of the PDP presidential campaign council in the just-concluded elections

FCT, Abuja - Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Senator Dino Melaye, has picked the expression of interest and nomination forms to contest the governorship primary elections ahead of the Kogi guber poll.

Melaye, 49, is a former senator and member of the 8th National Assembly, representing Kogi West Senatorial district.

Senator Dino Melaye will slug it out with nine other contenders for the PDP governorship ticket. Photo credit: @NGRSenate

A former member of the House of Representatives, Melaye is from Ayetoro Gbede in Ijumu local government Area of the north-central state.

According to Sahara Reporters, Melaye will slug it out with Senator Attai Aidoko, Barrister Kebiru Usman, Alhaji Abdullahi Haruna SAN, Barrister Reuben Atabo SAN, Gideon Ojata, Engr. Musa Wada, Engr. Bolu Femi, Arch. Yomi Awoniyi, and Idoko. K. Ilonah.

Melaye’s senatorial district has never produced a governor of Kogi since the state was created in 1991.

Aide confirms Melaye’s entrance into Kogi guber race

Speaking to Legit.ng, an aide to Senator Melaye, Sam J. Noni, confirmed that his boss is in the race.

In a telephone chat, Sam noted that his principal obtained the form at the thick of the presidential campaign.

His words:

“He obtained the form while we were campaigning for the presidential election, but he kept it low-key as the election then was a priority for him and, of course, the PDP.

“So, regarding your question, he is firmly in the race, especially now that the presidential and National Assembly elections are over.”

On whether Senator Melaye has a chance to clinch the PDP governorship ticket, Sam said:

“He will win because he has the support of critical stakeholders of the party. I am very confident of that.”

The 2023 Kogi state gubernatorial election will occur on Saturday, November 11.

