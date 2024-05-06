A Nigerian humanitarian organisation, the MOK Foundation, sponsored over 300 candidates to take the 2024 JAMB UTME

After JAMB released the results of the 2024 UTME, the foundation shared some high scores recorded by the students

Six of the students stood out, with two of them scoring above 300 marks in the 2024 UTME results

The JAMB UTME results of some lucky students sponsored to take the examination for free have emerged online.

The MOK Foundation in Kwara state sponsored over 300 students to write the Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examination (UTME).

One of the JAMB UTME candidates scored 341. Photo credit: X/MOK Foundation.

Source: Twitter

The organisation took to X to share some of the performances of the JAMB UTME candidates it paid for.

According to the MOK Foundation, 6 of the over 300 candidates scored high marks in the JAMB exam.

While two of the candidates scored above 300 in the JAMB exam, the remaining four scored above 200 marks.

The organisation, which was founded by Muhydeen Okunlo, said it was still checking the results of the 300 candidates and would release more in the coming days.

"Earlier this year, the MOK Foundation was honoured to sponsor over 300 students for the 2024 JAMB exams. Today, we celebrate their incredible achievements! Despite the overall lower results this year, our MOK scholars have performed excellently. We've seen fantastic scores so far, and we eagerly await even more outstanding results to come. We are incredibly impressed with our scholars' hard work and dedication, and we know they have bright futures ahead."

The UTME is an examination taken by candidates wishing to gain admission into Nigerian tertiary institutions.

It is conducted yearly by the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB).

See the post below:

School shares JAMB scores of its students

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a secondary school in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, has released some of the best JAMB UTME results recorded by its students.

The school shared the UTME results of 10 students, indicating that they scored between 311 and 355.

The best performer among the students is David, who scored 355 marks, followed by a female student with 346.

Source: Legit.ng