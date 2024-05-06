Nigerian MC, Mbakara is in high spirits as he welcomes another child with his wife, Rajunor Aya, also referred to as Lolo

He announced the refreshing news through his official Instagram page where he noted that he was back form the theatre

Congratulations have poured in hugely from fans, colleagues and well-wishers for the skit-maker

MC Mbakara, a Nigerian content creator has welcomed his fourth child with his darling wife, Rajunor Aya, also known as Lolo.

Mbakara took to social media to share his joy with his fans and friends. He revealed that he was back from the theater as she shared an update from the hospital. He also thanked everyone for their kind words and prayers.

MC Mbakara and wife welcome child

In a now-trending video, the content creator, who is known for creating contents with his wife was seen carrying his new born child out of the theater, wearing scrubs.

He handed the child over to an elderly woman, perhaps one of their relatives, who seemed ecstatic told hold the new born.

Congratulations have now poured in for the couple from his fellow celebrities and fans.

He wrote:

"I am back from the theater. Baby and mummy are alive and doing just fine thanks for all your prayers"

See Mbakara's Instagram post:

Nigerians are reacting to Mbakara's IG post

Nigerians are now sharing their comments on Mbakara's page. Legit.ng put together some of the comments below:

