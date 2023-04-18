Senator Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been caught in another controversy

Reports confirmed that the PDP primary election that produced Senator Melaye as the gubernatorial candidate does not have the authentic delegate list

Some of the PDP chieftains described Senator Melaye as lacking moral decency and character

Kogi, Lokoja - The emergence of Senator Dino Melaye as the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the off-cycle gubernatorial election in Kogi state has begun to spark a crisis.

As reported by the Daily Independent, two ex-deputy governors, 100 members and other top chieftains of the PDP have vowed to leave the party over the emergence of Senator Melaye as a candidate.

Senator Dino Melaye clinched the Kogi PDP Guber ticket polling 313 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Idoko Ilonah with 124 in an indirect primary. Photo: Dino Melaye

It was gathered that the outcome of the PDP primaries that saw the emergence of Senator Melaye was fraudulent after they confirmed that he manipulated the delegates.

Reacting to this development, the ex-deputy governor of Kogi state, Yomi Awoniyi, said:

“We have copies of the delegates list for the twenty-one local government areas and the entire two hundred thirty-nine wards across the state supported by the state’s PDP executives.

“It’s trite to say that while the party sets up guidelines for due process and the process is adhered to, it’s unreasonable to have the same party jeopardising the same process by importing strange names into the delegates list.

“There will be serious and grave consequences for the PDP if the approved delegates list isn’t used.”

Similarly, Dr Bolufemi, a governorship aspirant under the PDP, called for the cancellation of the entire process for not using the correct delegate list.

He also warned that there would be severe consequences if it was confirmed that the delegate list was tampered with.

PDP senatorial candidate for Kogi West, Tajudeen Yusuf, described the entire process as fraudulent.

Dino is a bad influence to Kogi youths - PDP chieftain

The two former governors, whose names were not identified in Daily Independent publication, described the entire PDP primary election as a fraud.

They stated that the personality of Senator Melaye is mashed scandals and controversies.

As reported by Punch, they said:

“When Melaye is mentioned, controversies jump out. In a sane society, this man should be in jail. He lacks the morals, decency, and qualities to hold public offices,” a former governor who doesn’t want to be revealed said.

“An uncultured character, he earned national honours in breaking down and collapsing on the streets of Abuja. Dino is a bad example to the younger generation."

Against all odds, Dino Melaye scoops PDP ticket for Kogi Guber polls

Recall that Legit.ng reported that Senator Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is one step away from becoming the next governor of Kogi State.

The pragmatic and politically sagacious Dino, on Sunday, April 16, was declared the winner of the PDP guber primaries in Kogi state.

Senator Dino will battle with his counterpart Alhaji Usman Ododo of the All Progressive Congress (APC), for the ultimate seat at Lord Lugard's House.

