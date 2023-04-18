The aftermath of the 2023 presidential election has been greeted with many revelations over the past few weeks.

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State spilt the latest revelation about his experience during the presidential polls.

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has revealed how his family voted for the Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi during the election.

As reported by Daily Trust, the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) chieftain gave this revelation on Monday, April 17, during an interview on Channels TV.

Governor Umahi described the votes accumulated by Obi during the presidential polls as protest votes. Photo: Mr Peter Obi, Governor David Nweze Umahi

Governor Umahi also expressed his shock over the performance of the Labour Party during the presidential elections noting that he didn't think the opposition party stood a chance during the polls.

He said:

“I was very surprised; even in my family, there was a conspiracy against me. I did not know that they voted for Peter Obi, but in the other election, they voted for APC because of what we’ve done in the state."

He said President Muhammadu Buhari and Bola Tinubu's loss in their respective states also surprised him.

The Senator-elect described Obi's massive votes during the election as a ''protest vote" against the party due to the hardship in the country.

Governor Umahi, according to Sahara Reporters, said:

“In all honesty, I didn’t give any chance to the Labour Party to win any election in my state (Ebonyi State) because what we have put in place was such that no other political party should be able to win anything, not even councillorship election in my state.

“I saw the Labour Party vote as a protest against my party (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“It was not a vote for His Excellency Peter Obi. As such, there is seemingly hardship and challenges in Nigeria.”

The All Progressive Congress (APC) won the presidential polls with Bola Tinubu as its candidate, who polled 8,794,726 votes to win the 2023 presidential election.

