On Friday, April 14, Timipre Sylva emerged as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the November 11 governorship election in Bayelsa state.

Sylva, the immediate past minister of state for petroleum resources, secured 52,061 to defeat five other contestants.

Timipre Sylva, a former minister, is the APC governorship candidate in Bayelsa. Photo credit: Timipre Marlin Sylva

Source: Facebook

Joshua Machiver got 2,078, Festus Danumiebi 557, Maureen Etebu 1,277, David Lyon 1,584, and Isikima Johnson 584 votes.

Sylva, 58, was the governor of the south-south state between 2007 to 2012.

In this piece, Legit.ng lists five reasons he emerged as the APC governorship candidate in the oil-rich state.

1. Deep pocket

As a former junior minister of petroleum resources and governor of the state, Sylva has the financial capabilities to secure APC delegates’ votes and challenge incumbent Duoye Diri in the forthcoming election.

It is expected to be fireworks in the November contest as Sylva can match his opponent regarding the resources needed to prosecute the election.

2. Political profile

By his political profile in Bayelsa, Sylva is the state’s APC leader. He is a former governor and, until his resignation, the highest-ranking APC official in Bayelsa. It is only expected that most party delegates will be loyal to him.

The former minister has cemented his place as the party’s most prominent figure in the last few years, and it worked for him in the primary election.

3. Possible federal backing

There are rumours that Sylva got the backing of the who-is-who within the ruling party at the national level. This is expected as Sylva has funded the party in Bayelsa and remained consistent in the party since his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He is also one of the respected party leaders in the south-south zone, not forgetting that he has influenced the federal appointments of party members in the state too.

4. Political associate of president-elect

Sylva’s closeness to the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is an open secret. When he was hounded out of the PDP, the former minister pitched his tent with the then Action Congress of Nigeria, a party funded by Tinubu, which later collapsed into the mega APC merger in 2015.

Since moving to ACN, Sylva has maintained a cordial relationship with the president-elect, which insiders say has paved the way for him to get the nod of party leaders in Bayelsa and beyond.

5. David Lyon’s diminishing influence

Before the primary election, there were predictions that Sylva’s main challenger would be David Lyon.

Lyon was the governorship candidate of the APC in the 2019 gubernatorial election. He was declared the winner of the election, but a day before his swearing-in, his emergence was invalidated by the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

Many expected him to put up a strong show in the recent primary election, but he came a distant third. His loss is Sylva’s gain.

Source: Legit.ng