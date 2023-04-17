Kogi, Lokoja - The Kogi state chapter of the Labour Party has declared Barrister Adejo Okeme as its governorship candidate for the upcoming gubernatorial polls.

Okeme won the Labour Party Kogi state primary election with a landslide victory after polling 127 votes, almost double the vote of second place Isaac Alfa who polled 69 votes, The Punch reported.

The declaration of Okeme, who hails from the Kogi East senatorial district, was made on Saturday, April 15, in Lokoja, the Kogi state capital.

Before the commencement of the election, Okeme, who spoke to journalists, said his administration would focus on tackling non-payment of salaries, insecurity and a host of other ills plaguing the people of Kogi state.

He said:

“You need a conducive atmosphere for business to thrive. Therefore, I will not joke with the issue of security.”

The declaration of Okeme as Labour Party's bannerman means he has one more hurdle to become the next governor of Kogi state if only he can get passed the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Alhaji Usman Ododo and Senator Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The much-anticipated Kogi state election is slated for Saturday, November 11, as one of the off-cycle elections that would be conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) like in Bayelsa and Imo State.

