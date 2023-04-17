The D-day to the 10th National Assembly is gradually approaching, and all the Senators-elect have been confirmed

On Monday, May 29, a new dispensation in the House of Senate will begin, and new lawmakers will join the old ones to stir the sheep of legislation

Meanwhile, the scrabble for leadership is still on as the House of Senate is still yet to determine who would lead the helm of affairs

With the conclusion of the much-talked-about supplementary polls, the stage is set for lawmakers at the red chamber to be inaugurated into the 10th National Assembly.

The 10th National Assembly will witness new faces, returnees and re-elected lawmakers at the House of Senate.

The 10th National Assembly will be inaugurated on Monday, May 29. Photo: Nigerian Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, Godswill Akpabio

Source: Facebook

Governor Dave Umahi and Adams Oshiomhole will be having their first stint as lawmakers in the House of Senate.

Below is the full list of Senators-elect for the 10th National Assembly

1. Orji Uzor Kalu (Abia North)

2. Elisha Cliff Ishaku (Adamawa North)

3. Godswill Obot Akpabio (Akwa Ibom N/West)

4. Umar Salihu Baba (Bauchi South)

5. Udende Memsa Emmanuel (Benue North East)

6. Titus Tartengar Zam (Benue North West)

7. Mohammed Tahir Monguno (Borno North)

8. Kaka Shehu Lawan (Borno Central)

9. Mohammed Ali Ndume (Borno South)

10. Williams Eteng Jonah (Cross River Central)

11. Ekpenyong Asuquo (Cross River South)

12. Dafinone Ede Omueya (Delta Central)

13. Joel Onowakpo Ewomazino (Delta South)

14. Nwebonyi Onyeka Peter (Ebonyi North)

15. Eze Kenneth Emeka (Ebonyi Central)

16. Nweze David Umahi (Ebonyi South)

17. Okpebholo Sunday (Edo Central)

18. Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole (Edo North)

19. Fasuyi Cyril Oluwole (Ekiti North)

20. Bamidele Michael Opeyemi (Ekiti Central)

21. Adaramodu Adeyemi Raphael (Ekiti South)

22. Mohammed Danjuma Goje (Gombe Central)

23. Osita Bonaventure Izunaso (Imo West)

24. Ndubueze Patrick Chiwuba (Imo North)

25. Abdulhamid Madori Ahmed (Jigawa North East)

26. Hussaini Babangida Uba (Jigawa North West)

27. Barau Jibrin (Kano North)

28. Nasir Sani Zangon Daura ( Katsina North)

29. Dandutse Mutari Mohammed (Katsina South)

30. Abdulaziz Musa Yar’Adua (Katsina Central)

31. Isah Jibrin (Kogi East)

32. Sadiku Abubakar Ohere (Kogi Central)

33. Sunday Steve Karimu (Kogi West)

34. Umar Sadiq Sulaiman (Kwara North)

35. Salihu Mustapha (Kwara Central)

36. Oyelola Yisa Ashiru (Kwara South)

37. Sanni Wasiu Eshilokun (Lagos Central)

38. Abiru Mukhail Adetokunbo (Lagos East)

39. Idiat Oluranti Adebule (Lagos West)

40. Mohammed Sani Musa (Niger East)

41. Sani Bello Abubakar (Niger North)

42. Salisu Shuaib Afolabi ( Ogun Central)

43. Daniel Justus Olugbenga (Ogun East)

44. Solomon Olamilekan Adeola (Ogun West)

45. Ipinasagba Emmanuel Olajide (Ondo North)

46. Adegbonmire Adeniyi Ayodele (Ondo Central)

47. Jimoh Ibrahim Folorunso (Ondo South)

48. Akintunde Yunus Abiodun (Oyo Central)

49. Buhari Abdulfatai (Oyo North)

50. Alli Sharafadeen Abiodun (Oyo South)

51. Diket Plang (Plateau Central)

52. David Jimkatu (Taraba South)

53. Ibrahim Geidam (Yobe East)

54. Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan (Yobe North)

55. Ibrahim Bomai (Yobe South)

56. Sahabi Ya’u (Zamfara North)

57. Abubakar Abdulaziz Yari (Zamfara West)

Real Reason Orji Kalu Cannot Become Next Senate President Finally Emerges

The ambition of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has been faced with a major threat from a former southeast lawmaker.

The lawmaker who represented Abia North. senatorial district in the 8th Assembly, Mao Ohuabunwa, said Kalu should not be given the Senate president's seat because he has pending cases with the EFCC.

Ohuabunwa, further said the two-time governor of Abia state has nothing good to offer his people with such a powerful position.

