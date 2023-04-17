The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is under immense pressure over the outcome of the Adamawa supplementary poll

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in a statement, urged the Nigerian Police Force to arrest the INEC commissioner who compromised the election

Furthermore, it was alleged that N2 billion had been paid as a bribe to compromise the election

FCT, Abuja - Following the controversial outcome of the Adamawa state supplementary gubernatorial election on Sunday, April 16, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for the immediate arrest of Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Mallam Hudu Yunusa Ari.

As reported by the Nigerian Tribune, this call was made by the PDP publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba, during a press briefing in Abuja on Sunday, April 16.

After the controversial declaration made by the REC in Adamawa, INEC summoned all concerned parties to Abuja for a final decision. Photo: INEC

He also revealed that concrete information reaching the camp of the PDP has confirmed that the sum of N2 billion bribe was made to compromise the election.

Ologunagba said the INEC REC should be apprehended:

“for making such illegal declaration in criminal usurpation of the duties and powers of the Returning Officer, Prof Mohammed Mele, while collation was ongoing.”

He further described the actions of the INEC REC as violence against the PDP and the people of Adamawa, Premium Times reported.

The PDP publicity secretary further noted that only if Governor Ahmadu Fintiri is declared winner would the tension in the state be doused for good.

As reported by The Nation said:

“When you continue to provoke the emotions of people and begin to disregard their feelings, people who went up to the wards and polling units to vote and they voted and then somebody takes it away, what violence can be more than that?

“Violence to their conscience, violence to their integrity, violence to their own sensibilities. I think this must stop.

“We are calling on INEC right now to conclude Adamawa supplementary election and declare the candidate that had won, the Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri.”

