A man identified as Kawu Garba has taken social media by storm after revealing his position in the ongoing supplementary polls in Adamawa state.

The election is between the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate/incumbent Governor Ahmadu Fintiri and All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate Aisha Dahiru, AKA Binani.

The incumbent governor Ahmadu Fintiri polled 421,524 votes while Mrs Dahiru polled 390,275 votes. Photo: Gov Ahmadu Fintiri, Senator Aisha Dahiru

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Monday, March 20, declared the Adamawa gubernatorial election inconclusive.

However, the results collated by INEC before declaring it inconclusive revealed that Governor Fintiri was leading with over 30,000 votes. Still, INEC argued that the cancelled votes were more than the margin of victory between Mr Fintiri and the runner-up, Aisha Dahiru of the APC.

Governor Fintiri polled 421,524 votes, while Binani polled 390,275 votes.

Meanwhile, Garba, a well-known political critic on social media, on Saturday, April 15 made a cryptic tweet, saying:

"Voting for Aisha Binani as governor of Adamawa state is against the hadith of our prophet. I pray may she loses this election."

Garba's tweet was greeted with a lot of reactions from netizens with several views vented as regards his submission.

@letsbuildnew9ja, said:

"Another member of Patriarchy cabal, reading from the Quran of MISOGYNY chapter 4 verse 15."

@Musbaudeen01 said:

"You people should not mix up rulership to service. People elected democratically are to serve the people and not to rule.

"Women cannot be a Sultan, Amir, King, Emir or Caliphate. A King (ruler) is chosen and can't be replaced until he dies while a Governor (service) is elected."

@Mz_Olaoluwa, said:

"You’re lying and deceitful no Hadith said such stop lying sir Insha’Allah she will emerge as the next Governor and it will shock you."

